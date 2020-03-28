getting-creep-3-made-is-a-struggle-says-mark-duplass

Creep 3 is officially in the works, but it has been a real struggle to get it made. Writer/actor Mark Duplass is hard at work on the sequel after making the second successful installment. However, it appears that coming up with the right idea is proving to be quite difficult at the moment. In fact, Creep 2 almost didn’t happen for the same reason, according to Duplass. Whatever the case may be, horror fans will surely be excited to know that Creep 3 is on the way.

The Creep franchise is a direct to video-on-demand situation, but they have been hits for Blumhouse. The low-budget horror franchise struck a nerve with horror fans, thanks to the writing of Mark Duplass and director Patrick Brice. In a new interview, Duplass was asked about the possibility of a Creep 3. He had this to say.

“We’ve written it twice, and neither of those stories are good enough, and the reason is we almost didn’t make a Creep 2. We got lucky making Creep, as cogent as it is considering how we made it, and I didn’t want to disappoint people and I didn’t want to put out a stupid sequel.”

Though work on Creep 3 has begun, it might not come out. Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice want to make sure it’s the best that it can be, which isn’t always so easy. “If we’re going to make a third one, it’d better be super inspired,” says Duplass. “We are trying and we are putting effort into it, but we are not good enough yet to make it worthwhile, so we are struggling. That’s really it.” While it’s a bit of a bummer to hear that Duplass and Brice are struggling, it will hopefully make for a better movie when all is said and done.

Mark Duplass says that making Creep 2 was a nightmare. “We decided to make ‘Creep 2.’ We had to almost kill ourselves to make that movie as good as it was,” says Duplass. In the end, it looks like everything worked out how it was supposed to, even though there could have been some changes. Duplass notes, “I appreciate how many people liked it but I do feel like it wasn’t as good as it could have been, if I’m being perfectly honest.”

Whenever a movie, TV show, album, song, or any piece of art is put out into the world, its creator almost always wishes he/she could go back and make changes. Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice feel that way with the Creep franchise, so they take their time when crafting the stories. They, along with the rest of the world, just came up on a whole bunch of extra time, so Creep 3 should be able to get a satisfying story in no time. The interview with Mark Duplass was originally conducted by Indie Wire.

Topics: Creep 3, Creep