Get your head out of the gutter – this is quite clearly a child’s drawing of a rocket

Sometimes when the days are bleak, we look forward to children’s blunders to add some light.

They can’t draw slides, they can’t draw tulips, they can’t draw cakes, and don’t even get started on human anatomy. For some reason, all of these things look ruder than intended.

Now we’re adding rockets to the list. Mortified mum Kirsty Appleby couldn’t help but laugh at her daughter’s hilarious attempt at drawing a space rocket that resembles something a little more phallic.

The 32-year-old was left red-faced when her daughter Megan brought home the drawing from school.

Kirsty, from Willington, County Durham, said that despite her daughter’s best efforts, her picture of a rocket looked a bit more like a penis.

The mum vowed to keep the painting to embarrass Megan when she’s older.

She explained: ‘Megan had a huge interest in space and stars.

‘One afternoon at school she grabbed her pens and paper and this was the result.

‘When I picked Megan up from school that day she was very proud of her picture. When I finally saw it I was taken aback at first. I had to hold my laughter in.

‘I told her “that’s such a great rocket, wait till I show your dad”.’

We can only imagine how the dad reacted.

Kirsty added that she’ll keep the picture under lock and key until Megan gets older.

She said: ‘It’s fair to say she won’t be bringing it in for show and tell.

‘Megan’s teacher thought it was hilarious too and we had a good giggle about it. I shared a few pictures about it with friends and family who also found it very funny.

‘We’ve decided to keep the picture for when Megan is a bit older and show her maybe at her 18th or perhaps at a hen party.’

Poor Megan.

MORE: Seven-year-old’s glorious drawing of wedding cake leaves mum in hysterics

MORE: Child’s very graphic drawing to grandma in get well soon card

MORE: People are realising that the cups from McDonald’s Japan can be unintentionally rude