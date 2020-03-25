Get the 'party' look spot on like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez

When it comes to shedding out fashion goals, our Hindi film industry actresses are right there at the top. There’s absolutely no kind of fashion which they cannot carry and they make sure they are branded well enough as the ‘trendsetters’ in the market and not the ‘trend followers’.

At the moment everything has come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus outbreak and henceforth everything has taken a beating, from work to party, and everyone is waiting for the world to resume normalcy. But guess what kind of party looks and party wear outfits can you sport when the pandemic ends and life resumes to normalcy? Well, fashionistas like Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have the answer for you.

Check out their exceptional party wear outfits here –