Get set for 'Genda Phool' with Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez

It’s the time for ‘self-quarantine’ and isolation. The Coronavirus pandemic has taken the entire world by storm and nobody certainly expected the intensity of the matter to be till this level. This is the time where films are getting delayed, the economy has taken a backseat and everything has hit a halt. This is the time where entertainment at home is mostly needed.

Perhaps it is this realization that triggers rapper sensation Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez to come up with their next song together titled ‘Genda Phool’. Check out the post below from Badshah to know more about it as it releases on 26th March 2020 –