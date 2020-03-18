‘get-rid-of-it!’:-joey’s-call-to-‘scrap’-captain’s-challenge

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns has called on the NRL to scrap the captain’s challenge after just one round of competition.

The new ruling was introduced this season to allow teams to contest on-field decisions made by the referee in an effort to eliminate the howler from play.

However, after a largely lacklustre debut that saw only two successful challenges and an average review time of a minute and 40 seconds, Johns called on the NRL to “get rid” of the rule.

“Scrap it, don’t do it,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eight. “You just don’t do it.

Eels botch first official captain’s challenge

“We’re striving for perfection, you cannot officiate the game to perfection. There should be an agreement between the referees and the broadcasters. If there is a mistake, don’t keep showing it and showing it over in slow motion. Let’s get on with it.

“Rugby league is different to other codes because there is fatigue in the game, real fatigue. And that’s when the little crafty players, the creative players, get their advantage because the big boys get tired.

“Continue stoppages, their petrol tanks go up. All they need is 40-50 seconds for them to go to the point where they can’t pick their legs up to being refreshed.

“Get rid of it.”

Freddy and Joey critique captain’s call

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler struggled to see anyway it could continue to remain a feature of the game under its current execution.

“If it’s taking a minute 40 seconds then it’ll have to go,” he said.

“the talking before and after by the referee, I don’t agree with that. That took way too long. As a viewer it mad me frustrated with how long it was taking.

“I was hoping if they brought it in, they’d counter it with taking other powers off the video ref. Unless you do that, you can’t stop the game anymore.”

The captain’s challenge was introduced in the off-season in part after the six again controversy headlined the Raiders’ 2019 Grand Final loss to the Roosters.