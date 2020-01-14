get-out’s-daniel-kaluuya-considered-giving-up-acting-after-‘racist’-rejections

Daniel Kaluuya nearly quit acting before landing his role in Get Out – blaming racism for his many rejections.

The 30-year-old is one of the most acclaimed young actors in Britain, even landing an Oscar nomination for his role as Chris in Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking horror Get Out.

However, he has admitted that he looked at giving up on acting a year before landing his role in Denis Villeneuve’s 2015 film Sicario.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the lowest point in his career, Daniel said: ‘I didn’t know how healthy this was for my psychological wellbeing.

‘Rejection is fine. I thought the reasons were bankrupt – it was racism, essentially. It was like they were saying, “we don’t want black leads”.’

Before starring in Sicario, Kaluuya had starred in Skins as Posh Kenneth and gained wider attention for his part in the Black Mirror episode Fifteen Million Merits.

In addition to his TV work, he tread the boards in Sucker Punch, Trelawny of the Wells and A Season In The Congo, as well as appearing in Johnny English Reborn and Kick Ass 2 on the big screen.

The Black Panther star continued: ‘I thought, oh they want me to hate myself! I had to reassess. How do I do this being myself? I was playing a game that didn’t suit me.

‘When you’re playing a game that doesn’t suit you, you don’t win. Even if you win, you don’t win.’

Thankfully, Daniel stuck it out, and two years after starring in Sicario, he was given the leading role in Get Out, and went on to star in Black Panther, Widows and Queen & Slim.

Now, the Oscar nominated star is one of the talents featured in Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue, alongside names including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Laura Dern, Willem Dafoe and Awkwafina.

Not content with all the awards nominations and critical acclaim for his acting, Kaluuya started his own production company 59%, and along with Mattel Films, one of their first projects is all about a purple dinosaur from our imagination.

Yep, Daniel is working on a Barney & Friends movie, and we’re oddly curious.

The star said: ‘Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood.

‘We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of “I love you, you love me” can stand the test of time.’





