get-an-extra-20%-discount-on-the-70%-cos-mid-season-sale

A trusted purveyor of minimal wardrobe gems, Swedish retailer COS just announced an extra 20 percent discount on its mid-season sale, which already saw savings of up to 70 percent across a wide range of clothing, accessories, and footwear.
There are plenty of season transition goods on offer, including lightweight jackets, as well as comfy gear for the home — a cashmere hoodie being a particular highlight. We’ve picked out some on-sale favorites below, but we recommend you click through to browse the huge range yourself.
The details
What: An extra 20 percent discount on the COS spring sale
When: From now until April 5
Code: EXTRA20
More info: Extra discount for US only. EU customers can still shop the sale at up to 70 percent off
COS
5 more
COS
COS
COS
COS
COS
Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.
Follow
Highsnobiety Selects
What To Read Next
Before You Continue…
For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy