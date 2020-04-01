get-an-extra-20%-discount-on-the-70%-cos-mid-season-sale

A trusted purveyor of minimal wardrobe gems, Swedish retailer COS just announced an extra 20 percent discount on its mid-season sale, which already saw savings of up to 70 percent across a wide range of clothing, accessories, and footwear.

There are plenty of season transition goods on offer, including lightweight jackets, as well as comfy gear for the home — a cashmere hoodie being a particular highlight. We’ve picked out some on-sale favorites below, but we recommend you click through to browse the huge range yourself.

The details

What: An extra 20 percent discount on the COS spring sale

When: From now until April 5

Code: EXTRA20

More info: Extra discount for US only. EU customers can still shop the sale at up to 70 percent off

