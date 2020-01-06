gervais’-brutal-golden-globes-opener

Controversial comedian Ricky Gervais has returned to host the Golden Globes after a four-year absence — and he’s come back all guns blazing.

The Office star previously hosted Hollywood’s loosest awards ceremony in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016 and in that time earned a reputation for skewering many of Hollywood’s biggest stars. This year’s ceremony is no different.

RELATED: Golden Globes red carpet — all the best and worst looks

RELATED: All the Golden Globes winners as they’re announced

Speaking to E! presenter Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before the ceremony, Gervais half-jokingly said he wasn’t sure why he’d accepted the offer to host again.

“As I put down the phone, I said why am I doing this again. It’s Christmas ruined, I’ve got to write jokes now. I cannot wait for this to be over,” he said.

He said hosting was his version of an “extreme sport: I say awful things to (celebrities’) faces and see what happens.”

Here’s how the night’s unfolding …

RICKY’S OPENING MONOLOGUE

media_camera Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue.

“You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards. I don’t care anymore. I’m joking, I never did. Lucky for me the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English, they don’t know what Twitter is.”

“I came here in a limo tonight, and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman. I feel sorry for her daughter. That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to her – and her dad was in Wild Hogs.”

Gervais said Hollywood bigwigs are “all terrified of Ronan Farrow. Talking of all your perverts, it was a big year for pedophoile movies. Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland, Two Popes…”

He said the The Hollywood Foreign Press are “very very racist. We were going to do an In Memoriam, but when I saw the list, it wasn’t diverse enough. I said no, not on my watch.”

Gervais also made the claim-turned-meme that “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. Shut up, I know he’s your friend! You had to make your own way here, didn’t you? Take your own plane.”

“I’ve heard there’s going to be a sequel to Sophie’s Choice. It’d just be Meryl saying ‘Well, it’s got to be this one then.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly 3 hours long. Leo attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like ‘Come on.’”

The world got to see James Corden as a fat psy. He was also in the movie Cats, but no one saw that. Judi Dench – oh god, I can’t do this one – Judi Dench said it was the role of a lifetime because she loves nothing more than plonking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg, and licking her own minge.”

Finishing his opening monologue with a stern lecture insisting stars don’t get political during their speeches, he said: “Most of you spent less time in school that Greta Thunberg. Accept your award, thank your agent, and your god, and fk off.”

EARLY WINNERS

Russell Crowe won the night’s second award, and sent a simple message as he’s in Australia protecting his home from bushfires:

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-changed based.”

More to come …

Originally published as Gervais’ brutal Golden Globes opener