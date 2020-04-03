Gersh Agency Implements Pay Cuts Amid Deepening COVID-19 Health Crisis

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News Leave a reply
gersh-agency-implements-pay-cuts-amid-deepening-covid-19-health-crisis

Gersh has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to impose salary reductions in an effort to mitigate the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the entertainment business as the death toll worldwide continues to rise.
Like other companies that have resorted to pay cuts, Gersh Agency’s biggest earners will take he brunt of the reductions, with Bob Gersh and David Gersh foregoing their salaries.
The agency also has furloughed a small group of mostly support staff with the idea of bringing them back when the business returns to normal. They are keeping their health benefits.

Gersh has a strong talent department and recently signed a franchise agreement with the WGA.

You May Also Like

feel-good-friday:-staying-positive-while-staying-home

Feel-Good Friday: Staying positive while staying home

shenzhen-becomes-first-chinese-city-to-ban-consumption-of-cats-and-dogs

Shenzhen becomes first Chinese city to ban consumption of cats and dogs

amazon-prime-day-2020-postponed?-here’s-how-to-still-score-a-deal

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Postponed? Here’s How to Still Score a Deal

‘shaq-life:’-watch-films-with-the-nba-star-to-celebrate-new-tnt-series

‘Shaq Life:’ Watch Films With the NBA Star to Celebrate New TNT Series

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *