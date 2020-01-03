gerry-adams-‘unable-to-condone’-ira-bombing-of-arlene-foster-bus







the Bus Arlene foster was travelling on when an IRA bomb detonated gerry adams Ernie Wilson arlene foster

Gerry Adams was “unable to condone” the 1988 IRA bombing of Arlene Foster’s school bus, showing that Provo “mistakes” were hurting Sinn Fein, according to a previously classified official document.

The incident is referred to in an Irish Department of Foreign Affairs memo dating back more than 30 years.

It assessed that from May to July 1988, “critical attention is being focused on the recent series of ‘mistakes’ by the IRA – viz the school bus bomb in Lisnaskea, which left a 14-year-old girl seriously injured and the bombing of the Falls Road swimming baths, which killed two local residents”.

It said that the Lisnaskea and Falls Road bombings were “the latest in a series of ‘mistakes’… which appear to be causing increasing embarrassment to the political element within the republican movement”.

Adams refused to condone the Lisnaskea bomb, showing that it had affected Sinn Fein, the memo notes.

Although not named in the memo, Mrs Foster was one of 17 teenagers on the bus in Lisnaskea when it was bombed.

The IRA intended to kill the driver – part-time UDR soldier Ernie Wilson – but seriously injured a 14-year-old girl and sent glass smashing down on the passengers. The attack caused outrage.