Gerry Adams to get €63k and a pension of €21k a year

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams is set to receive a lump sum of €63,000 (£53.5k) as retiring TDs are set to share in an estimated €22m pension bonanza.

It comes as parties scramble to deal with the fallout from the controversy surrounding the increase in the pension age.

Analysis of the 18 retiring TDs, including Enda Kenny, Michael Noonan and Gerry Adams, shows they will be entitled to massive golden handshakes and substantial annual pensions after stepping down from public life. The pension details were compiled by financial analyst Karl Deeter.

Mr Adams, a TD for nine years, is entitled to an estimated lump sum of around €63,000 and an annual payment €21,060 (£17.8k). The cost of Mr Adams pension in the private market would be an estimated €686,592. Mr Adams’ Sinn Féin colleagues Martin Ferris (€1.5m) and Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin (€1.7m) are also set to receive payments. A Sinn Féin spokesperson confirmed the retired TDs were entitled to keep their pensions under party rules.

