Germany considers it “technically impossible” to use the Nord Stream 2 after the explosions

MADRID, Oct. 27 (Moose Gazette) –

The Government of Germany has expressed this Thursday that it considers it “technically impossible” to make use of the second branch of Nord Stream 2 since it has also been “disabled” as a result of the explosions registered at the end of September and that also affected Nord Stream 1.

“It is very likely that the sabotage perpetrated has had a negative impact on the two branches and that the technical possibility of using the gas pipeline no longer exists, at least in principle,” the German Cabinet has clarified, according to information collected by the magazine ‘Der Spigel’.

Thus, the authorities have responded to the questions presented by members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), who have repeatedly demanded that Berlin allow the supply of gas through Nord Stream 2 to alleviate the energy crisis.

For training, the issue has “disappeared on its own” after the attacks despite the fact that Russia insists on the possibility of getting natural gas through this route.

On October 12, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, assured that the country was “prepared to send gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 2 branch that had emerged unscathed from the explosions” and stated that “the ball was in the roof of the European Union”.

The incident began when a sharp drop in pressure was detected in one of the two pipes of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was not in use. Later, the operator of Nord Stream 1 reported a drop in pressure also in its two pipelines. The authorities ended up discovering a total of four leaks in both pipelines.

The gas pipelines in question run from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea and have a similar capacity. The Nord Stream 2 travels 1,230 kilometers. It has been completed and filled with gas, but gas has never been imported through it, pending approval of its entry into service by the competent authority in Germany, the Federal Network Agency.

The Nord Stream 1 was in service until, at various stages since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the supply was reduced until it was suspended due to technical problems, according to the Russian gas company Gazprom.