german-photography-studios-protest-government’s-new-planned-passport-rules

Photography studios in Germany are protesting at plans to make people use official government photo booths for their passport pictures.

The German interior ministry is planning to spend up to €177 million (£150m) purchasing its own photo booths for what it says are security reasons.

Horst Seehofer, the interior minister, is reportedly concerned that modern picture editing software could be used to manipulate commercially taken photographs for criminal or terror purposes.

The concerns focus on “morphing” software which allows photographs of two different people to be blended into a single image, according to details of draft legislation leaked to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

This could enable “not only the passport holder, but possibly also another person whose facial features are included in the passport picture to use the passport to cross the border,” the draft legislation reads. “The passport’s role as an identity document is essentially threatened.”