german-mayor-wants-gun-license-‘to-protect-himself-from-far-right’

A German mayor who applied for a gun license to protect himself has spoken out about his reasons for the first time.
Christoph Landscheidt, the mayor of Kamp-Lintfort, a small town in western Germany, said he did not intend to “go around armed in public, Texas-style”.
He said he had been “seriously threatened” by far-Right extremists and wanted a gun to protect himself and his family against “concrete situations in which police help could not reach us in time.”
His application for a gun license caused controversy when it emerged from court documents this month. Regional politicians condemned the move, arguing the mayor should rely on the police for his protection.
Mr Landscheidt, who was elected mayor standing for the centre-Left Social Democrat party (SPD), was not named in the court papers and initially chose not to come forward. But amid growing criticism he issued a statement defending his actions.
“Contrary to various reports, it is not true that the mayor of Kamp-Lintfort intends to go about armed in public, Texas-style. This is absurd,” he said.
“The fact is I have been seriously threatened by the far-Right scene since the European election campaign in May last year.
“I have the greatest confidence in the police and respect the state’s monopoly on violence. But there have been concrete situations in my private and professional environment in which police help could not have reached us in a timely manner. I applied for the gun license specifically for these exceptional situations — which did not take place in public or involve contact with citizens or third parties.”
Mr Landscheidt did not provide further details of the threatening situations. His statement came as far-Right supporters marched against him in Kamp-Lintfort at the weekend.
Under German law, gun licenses can be issued for self-protection but the bar is set very high and they are rarely granted. Licenses are generally only issued to registered hunters and professional marksmen.
A number of German mayors have resigned in recent years over threats from the far-Right, and Mr Landscheidt called for public debate on the security of local politicians “who cannot be afforded the same level of protection as national politicians”.
Arnd Focke, also of the SPD, resigned as mayor of the north-western town of Estorf last month citing far-Right threats.
Mr Focke said he had received threatening phone calls in the night and found swastikas drawn on his car. Notes were left in his letterbox threatening to gas him. Resigning was “a painful decision, but the right one”, he said.
He is the latest in a series of mayors of small towns to resign over similar threats. In 2015, Henriette Reker, the mayor of Cologne, was stabbed and severely injured at an election rally.
Last year, Walter Lübcke, a local politician from Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrat party (CDU) was shot dead outside his home in a suspected far-Right attack.