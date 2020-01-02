gerard-butler-celebrates-new-year’s-eve-in-rishikesh,-poses-with-dalai-lama-during-visit-to-karnataka

Gerard Butler celebrated the New Year’s Eve in India, exploring the famous spiritual towns of the country. Butler took to Instagram on 1 January to share a picture from his trip, which shows him perform a Surya Namaskar with the sprawling Himalayas in the background. Butler was reportedly accompanied by his girlfriend Morgan Brown, 48.

A lot of pictures and videos of Butler’s visit to the country have surfaced online. In one of the photos, the 300 actor is seen seated with other devotees after attending a talk meet by Dalai Lama. According to The Indian Express, the actor visited Karnataka for Dalai Lama’s keynote speech on ‘An overview of Tibetan Buddhism and growth of great master Tsongkhapa’ at Gaden Lachi. The talk meet took place on 20 December, 2019.

Check out all the photos here

Industrialist Yash Birla also met the actor, and shared a few pictures on his social media account. The pictures show Butler posing with the Birla family. He is wearing a T-shirt and a scarf as River Ganges can be seen in the background.

The Dalai Lama spoke to us of compassion and the oneness of the human family. He relayed the importance of opening your heart and mind to all people. He expressed his concerns for global warming and his curiosity for where the world would be in 30 years. It’s interesting how it’s not only what is said, but who and how they say it that communicates the deeper truth. I was truly moved by his words. We spent 5 days on a Buddhist monastery exploring the ancient traditions. It’s difficult to explain the energy of the land and the people, but I will carry it with me. It was absolutely life changing. They allowed us into a multiple day commemoration for one of Buddhism’s greatest teachers, Lama Tsongkahapa, as they celebrated his 600th year ascension into nirvana. Sharing this event with the thousands of monks in attendance was a magical experience that I will never forget. Thank you to @radiategood & @harmonicaco for putting together this once in a lifetime opportunity and the incredible group that took this journey with me. I am beyond grateful. 📸 @peterruprecht

2020, January. India. My God. Flawed. Imperfect. #gerardbutler #god #sexy @gerardbutler Sexy Scot, British Babe repost: Artika Shah

Great way to start 2020! A long conversation with Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown at Yoga Retreat by Safarnama. We talked about Varanasi, spirituality, Hinduism, Aghor Panth and importance of connecting with your true self. Glad to introduce him to Aghor Foundation and its work. #gerardbutler #sparta #varanasi #ghats #varanasighats #incredibleindia #safarnama #yogaretreat #hollywood #300 #india

Butler will be next seen in action thriller The Plane. The film has a script from Charles Cumming and JP Davis, based on the book by the former. The actor will portray commercial pilot Ray Torrance, who after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in a war zone, finds himself caught between the agendas of multiple militia, who are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 15: 32: 24 IST