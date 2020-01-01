georgia-toffolo’s-car-smashed-up-with-bricks-and-bag-stolen-on-nye:-‘it’s-so-upsetting’

Georgia Toffolo’s car was smashed up with bricks and her bag was stolen from inside on New Year’s Eve.

The Made In Chelsea star shared clips of her 4X4’s shattered windscreen and windows, as well as two bricks in the car itself.

The 25-year-old – who was detained by immigration last week – just could not catch a break over the festive period.

She told fans on her Instagram Stories: ‘Happy New Year everyone. Someone just threw a brick through my car window and stole my handbag.’

Ever the optimist, Georgia joked that at least the thieves had managed to leave behind her favourite blusher.

‘But on the bright side he left a tampon and my favourite blusher. So trying to look on the bright side of things,’ she said.

‘Not great.’

Determined not to let the break-in ruin her celebrations, the TV personality still drove the car to meet her family for their New Year’s Eve meal and posted clips of the Toffolos having a festive time singing and dancing.

The next morning, she was feeling less festive.

Not only had the hangover kicked in, but the I’m A Celebrity! star had completely forgotten about her smashed up car and had to live the ordeal all over again.

Panning over her destroyed car in the cold sober light of day, she groaned: ‘I completely forgot that this happened yesterday and now the hangover’s like 20 times worse.’

The ITV star added, laughing: ‘Why have I still got the bricks in there?

‘I’m so depressed. This is so upsetting.’

Georgia’s had a rough time of it lately, having been detained in the Maldives because of her ‘damaged passport’.

She was refused entry into the Maldives but also wasn’t allowed back to the UK and was facing a four-day wait for a plane to take her home.

The presenter shared a tearful video begging for help while holed up in a detention centre.

After her pleas attracted major publicity, she was able to get in touch with officials and was freed after nine hours so she could enjoy Christmas on the island.

According to the star, the ‘British government worked with Maldivian representatives, pushed by the UK press too’.





