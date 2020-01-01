georgia-toffolo-has-brick-thrown-through-car-window-and-bag-stolen-on-new-year’s-eve

Former I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo has revealed someone threw a brick through her car window and stole her handbag on New Year’s Eve.

The star shared videos to Instagram on Tuesday showing the smashed window and said what the thief left behind.

Toff, 25, said the robber left a “tampon and my favourite blusher”.

Showing the smashed window, she said: “Happy New Year everyone. Someone just threw a brick through my car window and stole my handbag.

“But on the bright side, [they] left a tampon and my favourite blusher so trying to look on the bright side of things – not great.”

Despite her car, Toff later met up with friends and family and celebrated.

It comes over a week after she was detained at an airport in the Maldives.

The presenter took to Twitter last month to reveal she was being detained at Male Airport and was “very scared” as she didn’t know how to get home.

At the time, she wrote: “I have been detained at Male airport for a page missing on my passport.

“I am very scared I don’t know what else to do I have been here for hours. I am not allowed to board a flight home because of my damaged passport but I am also not allowed to leave the airport. Please help.”

She later broke down in tears in videos shared to her Instagram Stories as she feared she was going to spend Christmas detained.

Toff later revealed she had “just been released from immigration detention”.

She also admitted she was “extremely grateful that the British government worked with Maldivian representatives”.

She added: “In spite of me crying for 9 hours and scaring everyone at the airport, I made some lovely friends (the group of 7 airport guys that didn’t leave me while I was wailing) on reflection they couldn’t leave me, because I was being detained.

“They ran me through the best bits of the potential prison I was almost spending Christmas in, every cloud etc!

“SO SO traumatised but grateful thank you thank you thank you. Toff’s Christmas is back on.”

