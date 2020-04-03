georgia-authorities-reportedly-tried-to-shut-down-aew-dynamite-tapings

Around the time that Florida’s governor finally instituted a stay-at-home lockdown order for the entire state, AEW announced that they were moving their tapings from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, which is now being used for Covid-19 testing, to an undisclosed location. Now a report has come out that they still ran into some complications, although they apparently had all their ducks in a row.

According to Wrestling Inc, the AEW Dynamite tapings happened at QT Marshall’s Gym in Norcross, Georgia. Yesterday, Georgia state authorities showed up during those tapings and tried to shut them down. However, AEW had apparently already done the paperwork and gotten permission for the tapings, so they were able to continue. The Georgia officials stayed for the rest of the tapings to make sure all the rules were being followed. Am I the only one who’s hoping to see a group of awkward state troopers watching the matches on camera when those episodes air?

Georgia’s full stay-at-home order didn’t start until today, and stays in effect until April 13 (although it likely will be extended longer). AEW was reportedly able to finish their tapings yesterday, and apparently got enough matches in the can to keep airing shows through mid-may. We’ll see what happens after that. It seems likely that whatever they were able to shoot at the gym will be supplemented with at-home segments like we saw from Chris Jericho last night, as well as Jake the Snake’s recent promos.