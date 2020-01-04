george-steals-the-show-in-new-royal-photo

The royal family has released a rare photograph of the Queen and her three heirs, with Prince George absolutely stealing the show as usual.

Shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram account today to mark the start of a new decade, the image features The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.

It was snapped by photographer Ranald Mackechnie on December 18, the same day the Queen hosted the extended royal family for an annual Christmas lunch.

The Palace said: “A new portrait of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George has been released to mark the start of a new decade.

“Wishing all of our followers a happy and healthy 2020!”

On the day the picture was taken, the foursome also filmed adorable footage stirring pudding together to support the Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative.

Six-year-old George seemingly took charge in the baking activity in the video below.

Today’s picture is one of only a handful of times a portrait has been issued of the Queen and all three heirs.

The first was released in April 2016 for the Queen’s 90th birthday and was used on Royal Mail stamps. A photograph of the foursome was also taken at Prince George’s christening in 2013 as part of the official christening photographs.

The post comes after the royal family including an ailing Prince Philip, celebrated a typically traditional Christmas sans Harry, Meghan and Archie.

media_camera Harry and Meghan, shared an adorable new image of their son Archie this week. Picture: Instagram.

As the royal family celebrated Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen, Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie spent the day with the Duchess of Sussex’s mother, Doria Ragland, in Vancouver.

After their own “bumpy” year, the couple chose to have a quiet, private Christmas away from the cameras in Canada, with The Vancouver Sun reporting they were seen hiking in Horth Hill regional park on Vancouver Island, and jogging in the neighbouring town of North Saanich.

The pair shared a year in review montage to the Sussex Royal Instagram page this week, featuring a new photo of baby Archie with his dad.

“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness,” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote.

Their post came after reports Meghan and Prince Harry were being urged to return to the UK due to the ailing health of Prince Philip.

The Prince spent four nights in King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, London, and was discharged on Christmas Eve to join the Queen for Christmas celebrations in Sandringham, Norfolk, but appeared frail in photos taken of him leaving the hospital.

