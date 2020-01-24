george-michael’s-sister-melanie-panayiotou-funeral-service-held-four-weeks-after-death

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou was buried this week following a private wake at her Highgate home, it has been revealed.

The 59-year-old died on Christmas Day 2019 (25 December) exactly three years after her brother George died due to natural causes.

According to the Mail Online, Melanie was buried sometime on Thursday morning before a wake was held at the Highgate property where she lived in north London, and that was once owned by the late Faith singer.

Spandau Ballet star Martin, who was good friends with George, was pictured outside the property alongside his son Roman and wife Shirlie.

The family were reportedly joined by other celebrity mourners and loved ones who paid their respects to Melanie.

Metro.co.uk has contacted the George Michael estate for comment.

Shortly after Melanie’s death, it was claimed she would be buried beside George’s unmarked grave and their mother Lesley at Highgate Cemetery.

The Daily Star Sunday reported that Melanie would ‘definitely’ get a headstone unlike her older brother after the family decided they did not want his final resting place to become a shrine for fans.

A source told the newspaper: ‘George still doesn’t have a gravestone three years after his death, and it’s going to stay that way.

‘Now that they will also have to visit the family plot to mourn Melanie, they don’t want to be wading through fans and their tributes just to pay respect to the growing number of their tragic loved ones.’

Following Melanie’s death, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that it was ‘not being treated as suspicious’ with a coroner due to compile a report in due course.

A cause of death is yet to be revealed but friends say she died of a ‘broken heart’ following George’s sudden death.

Lawyer John Reid said on behalf of the family at the time: ‘We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly.

‘We would simply ask that the family’ s privacy be respected at this very sad time.’





