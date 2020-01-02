george-michael’s-ex-fadi-fawaz-‘banned’-from-attending-singer’s-sister-melanie-panayiotou’s-funeral

George Michael’s ex, Fadi Fawaz, has reportedly been told not to attend Melanie Panayiotou’s funeral amid tensions with the family.

Melanie died three years to the day after her brother George on Christmas Day, and is set to be buried next to him this week.

Fadi reportedly sent his condolences after hearing the news that Melanie had died aged 55, but his recent battles with the family to get a share of George’s £98million estate has led to the family apparently asking him to stay away.

A source told The Sun: ‘Fadi did nothing but elevate the stress and sadness following George’s death. Melanie was particularly upset by his actions.

‘It made the family’s decision to snub him a simple one. They want to mourn her without distraction.’

Melanie was found dead at her home in Hampstead by her sister, Yioda, 57, on Christmas Day, after passing away suddenly.

It’s claimed she will be buried beside George and their mother, Lesley, in Highgate Cemetery in North London this week.

According to the Daily Star Sunday, while George’s grave is unmarked, Melanie will ‘definitely’ get a headstone.

The family decided to leave George’s grave unmarked to prevent it being turned into a shrine to the Wham! singer following his death in 2016.

A source told the paper: ‘George still doesn’t have a gravestone three years after his death, and it’s going to stay that way.

‘Now that they will also have to visit the family plot to mourn Melanie, they don’t want to be wading through fans and their tributes just to pay respect to the growing number of their tragic loved ones.’

Fans had been leaving flowers and other tributes outside the singer’s home following his death, and the source added:

‘They want his grave to remain clear of that sort of thing.

‘They want it to be the place he and now his poor sister can really rest in peace. George’s family has paid for extra security at his grave.’

George died at his home in Goring-on-Thames on Christmas Day at the age of 53 of natural causes caused by heart disease and fatty liver.

Melanie’s cause of death has yet to be revealed but the Metropolitan Police confirmed it is ‘not being treated as suspicious’.





