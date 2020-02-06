george-medal-awarded-to-boxer-who-helped-save-princess-anne-from-attempted-kidnapping-listed-for-sale

The hottest luxury and A List news

Former heavyweight boxer Ronnie Russell is putting his George Medal up for sale.

The 72-year-old was given the award by the Queen, following the 1974 attempted kidnapping of her daughter, Princess Anne. As the BBC reported, Russell helped to protect Princess Anne from being abducted by punching her kidnapper, Ian Ball, in the head.

“He stood there glaring at me with the gun and I hit him. I hit him as hard as I could and he was flat on the floor face down,” Russell recalled, noting that he had been on his way home when the attempted kidnapping occurred.

Ronnie Russell (PA Images)

Princess Anne was traveling home as well, following a charity film screening that she attended with her then-husband, Captain Mark Phillips. After Ball stopped his car in the middle of the road to force the Princess’ car to a stop, he began shooting, injuring a police officer and Princess Anne’s chauffeur in the process.

To thank Russell for his bravery, the Queen awarded him a George Medal, telling him, “The medal is from the Queen, but I want to thank you as Anne’s mother.”

George Medal (PA Images)

Now, Russell shared that he is selling the medal because of his poor health. “It was something I said I would never, ever do,” he said of the heartbreaking decision.

Additionally, Russell’s medal will be sold with the letter he received informing him of the award from 10 Downing Street and a telegram from Princess Margaret.

Princess Anne’s car after the kidnapping attempt (Getty Images)

The medal will be auctioned off by Dix Noonan Webb, and it is expected to sell for between $19,000 and $26,000 (£15,000 and £20,000).

Princess Anne at St George’s hospital after her kidnapping attempt (Getty Images)

“What I would like is whoever does eventually buy the medal, I would hope they might invite me somewhere to tell them about what happened on the night,” Russell shared of his wishes.