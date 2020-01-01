George Best Hotel to ‘open in April’ as more investors seek repayment

The company behind the George Best Hotel in Belfast has said the much-delayed venue is due to open in April, as the number of investors in the property calling for repayment mounts up.

Developer Signature Living said it intends to borrow more money on the hotel when it’s up and running, promising to repay investors at that point.

However, it said it won’t be taking bookings until closer to the date.

It was first expected to open in December 2018 but has been subject to a series of delays.

In October, Signature Living boss Lawrence Kenwright said he hoped to open the venue in February and said he’d spent £10.5m so far on the site.

This week Muna Anwar, a mother-of-three living in Carrickfergus, said she was waiting on repayment of a total investment of £107,000 in the project.

She said she feared she wouldn’t get the money back.