george-best-hotel-and-belfast-docklands-venue-get-go-ahead







An artist’s impression of the proposed Hamilton Dock hotel

Belfast City Council has given the green light for two new hotel developments in the city centre.

Last night the council’s planning committee approved plans for the long-anticipated George Best Hotel in Donegall Square, and for a 276-bed family-focused hotel to be located at Hamilton Dock in the Titanic Quarter.

Set to be developed by hospitality group JMK Group, the Hamilton Dock hotel will be located just off Queen’s Road.

JMK Group chairman John Kajani said last night: “We are delighted with Belfast City Council’s decision to approve this exciting hotel development and are eager to progress our investment in the area.”

The Hamilton Dock hotel development will offer a range of amenities, including a rooftop bar with panoramic views of the Titanic Quarter, a gym and conference facilities.

Situated beside the Hamilton Graving Dock, SS Nomadic and Titanic Belfast, it will be positioned in a prime location for visitors exploring the area’s top attractions.

Construction on the hotel is expected to begin this spring, with an anticipated opening date in summer 2021.