general-hospital-star-stan-kirsch-dies-aged-51-in-apparent-suicide

General Hospital actor Stan Kirsch has died aged 51, according to reports.

TMZ say the actor was died in apparent suicide at his home in Los Angeles on 11 January. He was found by his wife Kristyn Green and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

It was ruled by the Los Angeles medical examiner that he died by hanging.

A statement on Kirsch’s Facebook page read: ‘Dear friends, we tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11.

‘We will be closed for the next 2 weeks as we process and grieve.

‘He was so loved and we are all just devastated. Thank you for your understanding and respecting our privacy during this incredibly difficult time.’

Green shared on her own page: ‘I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.

‘I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails – but have read or listened to every single one of them.

‘I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.’

General Hospital star Mark Lawson paid tribute on social media, writing: ‘Stan. I’m reeling…all the way back to my first year in Los Angeles.

‘You would coach me for nothing. You even let me be your trainer for a minute. You were my first big brother here. I’ll never forget that. And that’s how you’ll stay.’

He continued: ‘I visited you every now and then when I was back in LA (the soap shot in New York).

‘I was already that kid who would drop in on his teachers. His mentors. His heroes.

‘When I returned for good, I got to see you in YOUR studio. Doing things YOUR way. I got to be your student again. You were brilliant. I miss you.’

The actor was known for playing Carl in the TV series General Hospital. His other acting credits include the Highlander TV series from 1992 to 1998, Friends, JAG and Love Boat: The Next Wave.





