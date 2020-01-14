general-hospital-star-stan-kirsch-dies-aged-51-in-apparent-suicide

General Hospital actor Stan Kirsch has died aged 51, according to reports.
TMZ say the actor was died in apparent suicide at his home in Los Angeles on 11 January. He was found by his wife Kristyn Green and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
It was ruled by the Los Angeles medical examiner that he died by hanging.
A statement on Kirsch’s Facebook page read: ‘Dear friends, we tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11.
‘We will be closed for the next 2 weeks as we process and grieve.
‘He was so loved and we are all just devastated. Thank you for your understanding and respecting our privacy during this incredibly difficult time.’
Green shared on her own page: ‘I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.
‘I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails – but have read or listened to every single one of them.
‘I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.’
General Hospital star Mark Lawson paid tribute on social media, writing: ‘Stan. I’m reeling…all the way back to my first year in Los Angeles.
‘You would coach me for nothing. You even let me be your trainer for a minute. You were my first big brother here. I’ll never forget that. And that’s how you’ll stay.’
He continued: ‘I visited you every now and then when I was back in LA (the soap shot in New York).
‘I was already that kid who would drop in on his teachers. His mentors. His heroes.
‘When I returned for good, I got to see you in YOUR studio. Doing things YOUR way. I got to be your student again. You were brilliant. I miss you.’
Stan. I’m reeling…all the way back to my first year in Los Angeles. Had a roommate I didn’t like. Was terrified to make a left on red. I needed the big break NOW so I could leave this terrifying town and go home and somehow work the Hollywood machine from there. I was in a Lesly Kahn Bootcamp class with another teacher and heard your voice coming into the Studios on Cole (that’s how far back we go). I was star struck. I was the biggest goddamn nerd for Highlander. I couldn’t even talk to you the first time I was introduced to you. And somehow I ended up in your Ongoing class. And man did you have your fucking hands full… Musical theater kid who had just finished a year of classical acting at LAMDA. I thought the the sweet flower of Hollywood would would lose her virtue to my voice, my movement, my gym ape physique. She didn’t. You had to teach me nuance first. Stillness. “Do less. Do less.” Whispered in my ear. I believed it. I started to find it. I can walk my closet right now and pull out the wardrobe I wore to the first job I booked. You told me to go sweaty. I did. Was playing a down and out boxer… My first job was a top of show guest star. They bought me for two weeks to learn a fight. I got to run the Art Museum steps in Philly. Even my parents weren’t as excited as you, my friend. You would coach me for nothing. You even let me be your trainer for a minute. You were my first big brother here. I’ll never forget that. And that’s how you’ll stay. But then what happened? Not a goddamn thing. I didn’t work for four years. I was in class with you and so many of the people I shamefully have lost touch with when I announced “I’m done, guys. I’m quitting.” And I did. But somehow I stayed. Somehow I always had a toe in. And a few years went by before I booked the greatest job I’ve had to date. Four years on a soap. I visited you every now and then when I was back in LA (the soap shot in New York). I was already that kid who would drop in on his teachers. His mentors. His heroes. When I returned for good, I got to see you in YOUR stUdio. Doing things YOUR way. I got to be your student again. You were brilliant. I miss you. #stankirsch
The actor was known for playing Carl in the TV series General Hospital. His other acting credits include the Highlander TV series from 1992 to 1998, Friends, JAG and Love Boat: The Next Wave.