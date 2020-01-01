general-bipin-rawat’s-official-car-bears-new-flag

New uniform has all components of the uniforms of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

New Delhi:

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s car now bears a new flag, symbolising his appointment at the new post and outlining his stature as the Defence Chief.

Earlier, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of Ministry of Defence tweeted the image of the flag which bears the Indian flag along with insignia on a red background.

The vehicle was spotted for the first time when General Bipin Rawat made debut public appearance as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) today, donning the parent service uniform, though with a different Peak Cap and Shoulder Rank Badges in his new role.

As per defence officials, the new uniform is Olive Green and has all components of the uniforms of the three services – Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

There is an insignia of two crossed swords; there is an eagle, an anchor and an Ashok symbol above it.

General Rawat demitted the office of Army Chief yesterday and will take over as CDS today. The office of CDS will be in the South Block.

On his first day as CDS, General Rawat paid tribute at the National War Memorial in the heart of New Delhi near India Gate. He also received a guard of honour.

Also present on the occasion were Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, Navy Chief Karambir Singh and Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, who has succeeded General Rawat as the Chief of Army Staff.

“All three services will work as a team. As per the task was given to the Chief of Defence Staff, we have to enhance integration and do better resource management,” General Rawat said.

Lt General MM Naravane, who was previously the Vice Chief of Army Staff, succeeded General Rawat as the Chief of Army Staff.