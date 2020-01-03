gene-simmons-puts-ice-cubes-in-his-cereal-and-people-are-upset

Gene Simmons has revealed that he likes to eat cereal with ice cubes added to the milk.

The KISS bassist/vocalist posted an image today (January 2) of his morning bowl with chunks of ice floating amid a medley of cereal. “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” he asked.

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

What followed was thousands of responses ranging from horror to jokes and false camaraderie. His brother Nick T. Simmons wrote: “30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life.” Other responses included: “I thought the Satanic thing was just an act, until now”, and “Maybe the guy in the Eskimo version of The Shining.”

The admission by the legendary rocker was picked up in Twitter moments. It sparked users to share their own culinary concoctions – true or false – including mushrooms in a bowl of cereal.

In other news, last November KISS headed to Australia to play a show for an audience of great white sharks but none turned up.

The rock titans announced that they would be heading Down Under for the special concert. It was held as part of a promotion for Airbnb’s new Animal Experiences, a travel programme catered to animal lovers.

Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer rocked up to the coast of Port Lincoln in South Australia on Monday (November 18, 2019) to perform on a boat to eight lucky fans and members of the media.

The performance was also broadcast via underwater speakers in the hope of attracting great whites, who are apparently partial to “low-frequency sounds of rock and roll”. According to local news site ABC Eyre Peninsula, however, no sharks made an appearance during the show.

KISS, meanwhile, are set to return to UK shores this summer for a headline appearance at Download Festival. This will be followed by further ‘End of the World’ dates across Europe.