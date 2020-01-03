gene-simmons-is-cereal-killer-as-kiss-frontman-puts-ice-cubes-in-breakfast

Gene Simmons puts ice cubes in his cereal bowl, and we honestly have so many questions.

While a normal bowl of breakfast cereal consists simply of two ingredients – milk and whatever cereal you fancy – it turns out the Kiss frontman adds ice to his.

Taking to Twitter, he innocently shared a snap of a bowl of cereal and milk – with a few ice cubes thrown in for good measure.

The 70-year-old also decided to mess with his 884.8k followers a little more by mixing two different types of cereal in the same bowl, because why not?

Accidentally blowing all our minds, and sparking a whole breakfast debate in the process, he captioned the post: ‘Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?’

The I Was Made For Lovin’ You singer didn’t take a second to clarify exactly why he spruced up his breakfast – maybe he likes freezing cold cereal? Maybe he prefers watered-down milk? Maybe he’s just really into ice?

Who. Knows.

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

But right on cue, fans and even family members chimed in with their own thoughts.

‘That is a fantastic idea. I put ice cubes in my skim milk when I drink it in a glass so why not,’ a follower replied.

‘This will keep the milk cold and you will finish eating before the ice melts.’

‘I have been doing that since I was a kid,’ a Twitter user agreed. ‘The milk needs to be ice cold throughout my entire cereal eating. Can’t eat cereal without ice cubes.’

Another commented: ‘I’ve been doing this my whole life! People always judge it until they try it and then they finally understand the hype! #twins.’

However many more were baffled by his not very rock and roll breakfast.

‘Sorry @genesimmons I’m a HUGE @kiss fan but that’s just wrong,’ one said.

Gene’s son, Nick, was having none of it, fuming: ‘30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life.’

And an unimpressed fan posted: ‘You have ruined 2020.’

While many more suggested he could just freeze milk cubes instead of ice, so that nothing is watered down, or just chilling the bowl.

They do have a point…





