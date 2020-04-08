genda-phool-row:-ratan-kahar-on-receiving-5-lakh-from-badshah:-desire-to-leave-behind-any-controversy

By P T I |

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11: 42 [IST]

Bengali folk artiste Ratan Kahar on Wednesday said he was happy after speaking with rapper Badshah, who had weaved lines of his folk song into ‘Genda Phool’ music video, and is currently looking towards collaborate with him together, abandoning any bitterness or controversy. Kahar confirmed he has received Rs 5 lakh from Badshah on March 6 but said that a lot more than monetary help, he could be pleased to get recognised because the original lyricist of the Bengali folk song. “Yes, my son has confirmed Rs 5 lakh from Badshah has entered my bank-account. But money isn’t everything, I’m happy as he’s got credited me because the author of the lyrics “Baro Loker Beti Lo” which he previously weaved in his music video ‘Genda Phool’. I wish to leave behind any controversy,” Kahar told PTI. He said that Badshah had promised to go to his residence at Suri in Birbhum once the lockdown is lifted and “ointly be a part of a musical programme. Atanu Barman, who’s near Kahar and his family and among the persons behind the media campaign on the issue, said, “Badshah had sent the total amount after speaking with Kahar over videoconferencing on April 3 and his family don’t harbour any hurt feelings any longer. But we wish Kahar’s name be referred among the lyricists of the song, of merely referring it as Bengali folk song now instead.” On March 31, Badshah denied allegations he used folk artiste Ratan Kahar’s lyrics in his track Genda Phool without credits, saying he cannot discover the lyricist’s name any place in the records. Taking to Instagram, Badshah had said being an artiste, he’d rob another of his credit never. “Whosoever has tweeted me and those who made this documentary and his well wishers, I’d like you to get in touch with Ratan Kahar and simply tell him that I’m here and he is able to get in touch with me, I’d want to help him. I’ve heard he could be struggling financially and I’d like all my friends from the fraternity to aid folk artistes,” he previously said. After Badshah, Singer Payal Dev Reacts To ‘Genda Phool’ Credit Row! As Badshah’s team wished to talk to the singer through his local contacts, april 3 it had been finally permitted on. The music video, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, debuted on March 25 and was on the list of top trends on YouTube but a portion of social media marketing users had described the way the song will not mention Kahar’s name. Kahar, who’s in his 70s and comes from Birbhum in West Bengal, earlier, claimed he wrote the song but never got any recognition for this. His song has been recreated during the past aswell. Kahar said he first surely got to understand that his song was found in the video following a theatre personality showed the video to him.