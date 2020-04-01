Genda Phool Copyright Issue: Rapper Badshah FINALLY issues a clarification

A few days amidst this lockdown and quarantine period, singer and rapper Badshah dropped a ‘hot as fire’ song in the form of ‘Genda Phool’. The song tries to portray and depict Bengali culture in a modern-way and Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in a typical Bengali traditional white saree with red borders in it.

However, the song and the lyrics became a matter of controversy when netizens found out that the lyrics ‘Boro Loker bitilo lomba lomba chul lemon mathaye bedhe debo all agenda phool’ actually are of an old Bengali folk song sung by folk singer, Ratan Kahar.

People also lost their cool when they didn’t see Ratan Kahar’s name mentioned anywhere in the credits. Finally, after the controversy heating up, Badshah came up with a clarification. Check it out –