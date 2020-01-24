Gemma Collins reveals she turned down £1m fitness DVD deal as she begs Adele for weight-loss advice

She famously lost three stone last year after embarking on a huge health kick and now TOWIE diva Gemma Collins has asked singer Adele for weight-loss advice.

Adele – who has been linked to rapper Skepta following her marriage split last year – recently hit the headlines after losing seven stone.

Speaking on her BBC Sounds podcast, Gemma said: “I want to know Adele how you lost weight, was it being in love with Skepta?”

Gemma has pleaded with Adele for weight-loss advice (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma pleaded: “Adele, please help a sister out here honey, I love your music, I’ve bought every album.”

As if to prove her suprerfan status, Gemma then burst into song.

Read more: Harry and Meghan face legal battle as plans to trademark Sussex Royal are blocked

“Adele, if you’re listening, hello, it’s me, it’s the GC and I wanna know what diet that you did, it’s been so long that I can’t lose it, so can you lose it. Hello from the other side, Adele can you help me out?” she sang.

Adele, this is an SOS honey, let’s all go to the gym together because she looks incredible!

Gemma added: “Adele, this is an SOS honey, either send Skepta over here or let’s all go to the gym together because she looks incredible! I’m sure Adele sat there one day and felt like me.”

Adele recently shifted seven stone (Credit: Splash News)

Chatting to her pals Ryan and Lucas on the podcast, Gemma – who revealed she was going vegetarian at the start of the year – also revealed that she had turned down a £1m deal to record her own fitness DVD.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s Myles Stephenson plays down Essex restaurant attack

She said it was because she was unwilling lose huge amounts of weight for the DVD and added: “I actually like my body.”

Gemma said: “Fitness DVDs are so boring. I got offered to do so many of them and I just want to put it out there, they wanted me to weigh ten stone and they were like: ‘We’ll pay you a million pounds if you get down to ten stone.'”

Gemma also said she has turned down offers worth £1m for her own fitness DVD (Credit: Splash News)

She added: “I said keep your million pounds. At the end of the day, that is not normal for someone like me to actually really get so slim that, it just wouldn’t be right for me so I said no.”

Gemma has said that she is now ready for marriage and kids with on/off boyfriend James Argent and wants to get herself in tip-top shape so that she can fall pregnant.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.