gemma-collins-quits-skinny-jabs-and-declares-she’s-happy-with-her-body

Gemma Collins has stopped taking skinny jabs and is embracing herself as she is.

Gemma has quit taking the injections to help her lose weight, which she began last year.

The reality TV star is choosing to focus on ‘positivity and work’ instead of her weight.

Speaking to The Sun at the Cirque du Soleil on Wednesday night, Gemma said: ‘The skinny jabs are good, but I haven’t had a minute to take them recently. It’s all good.’

The 38-year-old also revealed: ‘Honey, I don’t need to change a thing. I’m quite happy as I am. This year is all about positivity and work.’

Gemma’s new health kick for 2020 has included going vegan.

She showed off her new diet to her fans with a video of her brother Russell cooking up vegetable dishes.

We’re on a massive health kick in this house,’ she told followers.

‘If any of you are out there thinking, “I want to change for the better. I want to cut down on meat,” I’m going to show you how to cook this recipe.’

It comes after her three stone weight loss in 2019.

‘I’ve lost three stone now and I feel better than ever,’ she told The Sun last month.

‘But Christmas is the month of temptation and it is a struggle to be good.

‘I bought some beautiful cheeses and I had to put them in my car. At this time of year people say, “Oh I’ll have a mince pie” but by the time you’ve got to Christmas Day, you’ve put on two stone.’

The Towie star also recently filmed an advert for a health snack, which involved her pootling around on a mobility scooter.





