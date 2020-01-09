gemma-collins-looks-pleased-with-herself-after-she-was-spotted-on-pink-mobility-scooter

Gemma Collins earned a well-deserved fancy dinner out in central London after spending the day driving around on a customised bright pink mobility scooter armed with an air horn to film an advert for a brand of cheese snacks. Don’t that just scream ‘The GC’?!

The 38-year-old Towie superstar – wearing a cosy cream tracksuit and pink Uggs – was pictured leaving exclusive eatery Hakkasan before jumping into a cab after her celebratory night out.

Earlier in the day, the reality TV star had shared an Instagram post featuring a film crew who had been shooting the star in east London’s Victoria park, and told fans: ‘Been non stop guys filming sorry not been on the gram much however I am filming something kinda amazing which I can’t wait for you all to see… 2019 was good but 2020 I’ve come to clean up.’

The advert is believed to be for healthy snacking products Well & Truly, although we’re stumped as to why she was on a mobility scooter, which she later switched for a sofa. But as The GC would say, that’s showbusiness!

She also posted a picture of herself being made-up by two makeup artists in front of a green screen and added the caption: ‘It never stops thank you UNIVERSE second filming location today… Showbiz never sleeps !!!!! Lights, camera, action #nobusinesslikeshowbusiness.’

Meanwhile, Collins recently revealed that she was giving up meat in 2020 as part of her ongoing health kick and weight loss regime. The former Dancing on Ice star made the revelation on social media last week, informing fans: ‘We’re on a massive health kick in this house.’

She previously told The Sun about her weight loss in 2019, disclosing: ‘I’ve lost three stone now and I feel better than ever. But Christmas is the month of temptation and it is a struggle to be good.

‘I bought some beautiful cheeses and I had to put them in my car. At this time of year people say, “Oh I’ll have a mince pie” but by the time you’ve got to Christmas Day, you’ve put on two stone.

‘My car is literally full of cheese but it’s great because it’s helped me be more disciplined. I always try to have everything in moderation now.’

After experimenting with weight-loss injections, Collins said she was now shifting her focus to exercise.

Good luck, Gemma!





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gemma Collins is all about Veganuary as she gives up meat for 2020 health kick

MORE: Gemma Collins reveals she’d hate to have a boring baby and admits her future child will have own security team





