gemma-collins-is-all-about-veganuary-as-she-gives-up-meat-for-2020-health-kick

Gemma Collins has given up meat as part of her 2020 health drive and weight loss regime.

Good for her!

The TOWIE legend made the admission on Instagram, where she showed a video of her vegan brother Russell cooking vegetable dishes.

‘We’re on a massive health kick in this house,’ she told fans.

‘If any of you are out there thinking, “I want to change for the better. I want to cut down on meat,” I’m going to show you how to cook this recipe.’

Although the finished dish was never shared (d’oh!), the Dancing On Ice star did offer some insight into the ingredients that went into making it, including tofu and sprouts.

The latest step in the 38-year-old’s health journey follows her three stone weight loss in 2019.

‘I’ve lost three stone now and I feel better than ever,’ she told The Sun last month.

‘But Christmas is the month of temptation and it is a struggle to be good.

‘I bought some beautiful cheeses and I had to put them in my car. At this time of year people say, “Oh I’ll have a mince pie” but by the time you’ve got to Christmas Day, you’ve put on two stone.’

While Gemma is at home taking care of her health, her on-off boyfriend James Argent is doing the same in a different way – after reportedly checking into a rehab facility in Thailand over the New Year.

The reality TV star is said to be seeking ‘help with his recent addiction issues’ and weight, according to an insider.

A source told The Sun: ‘Arg has jetted off to Thailand to start the New Year at a specialist facility. He has realised he needs help with his recent addiction issues and with his weight loss battle, so has turned to professionals.’

Best of luck, Arg.





