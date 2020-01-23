gemma-chan-channels-her-inner-superhero-to-film-dramatic-scenes-for-marvel-movie-the-eternals-alongside-richard-madden-and-kit-harington

Marvel fans are literally hanging on to the edge of their seats when it comes to new movie The Eternals and new shots from filming have got us all pretty excited.

Gemma Chan was seen channelling her inner superhero as she stepped out to film new scenes in London, alongside her co-starsRichard Madden and Kit Harington – yes, Rob Stark and Jon Snow have been reunited, people.

The Eternals are basically a new group of heroes, who are actually ancient aliens and they’re taking on a rival group called The Deviants.

Gemma plays the role of human-kind loving Sersi and it looks like her character is throwing herself into her hero duties, judging by these latest snaps that have come straight from the Eternals set.

The Crazy Rich Asians star was seen looking all dramatic as she threw a hand into the air in one scene, while wrapped up in a long green coat and beanie hat.

And while Gemma did her thing, Kit was seen stood in the backdrop looking pretty shocked at what was unfolded. It’s thought he and Gemma will play love interests in the movie, as earlier photos saw the pair indulging in a rather passionate kiss.

Oo-er.

Kit’s character is Dane Whitman, a human warrior, while his old Game of Thrones co-star Richard plays Ikaris – an Eternal who is all powerful.

He definitely looked pretty powerful while standing there in his slick coat and perfectly quiffed hair when the cameras began to roll.

The new Marvel flick boasts a stellar cast with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry and Lauren Ridloff joining Kit, Richard and Gemma.

It’s directed by Chloe Zhao, who is best known for her work on The Rider, and produced by Kevin Feige.

The Eternals unite in the movie to protect Earth from its rivals, The Deviants, and fans got a first look at our new heroes at Comic-Con in Sao Paolo last year. According to Deadline, a blonde Angelina was seen ‘kicking some major a*s’ during a huge fight scene for the film.

The official plot details for the new release were revealed earlier this month, with a statement saying: ‘Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

‘Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.’

A little something to fill that Avengers-shaped hole in our lives, if you will.

We canny wait.

Marvel’s Eternals is released in US cinemas on 6 November.





