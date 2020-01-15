gedson-fernandes-reveals-lure-of-jose-mourinho-as-tottenham-announce-18-month-loan-deal

Gedson Fernandes says he is thrilled to get the opportunity to work with compatriot Jose Mourinho at Tottenham after the north London confirmed his arrival on Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old becomes Mourinho’s first signing at Spurs, joining on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica, and provides much needed cover in the centre of midfield after Moussa Sissoko was ruled out until April.

Tottenham have the option to make the transfer permanent if Fernandes impresses, and the youngster – who won the title in Portugal last season – is eager to learn from Mourinho.

‘I know the coach, because he’s a big coach,’ Fernandes told the club’s website in his first interview.

‘All players, all young players, want to work with him because he’s one of the best and all of us want to stay near the best. So it’s fantastic.

‘I know the squad because I watch some games, like Moussa Sissoko. I know a little bit Eric Dier because he played in Portugal.’

Fernandes was at Spurs’ new stadium to watch their FA Cup third-round replay victory over Middlesbrough and also attended a game in December, and says he is blown away by the club.

He continued: ‘I have no words to say about the stadium, because it’s fantastic. I have never been to see anything like this. It’s unbelievable.

‘The training ground is fantastic, the people that I meet today are fantastic – good people. We have to watch game-by-game, work day-by-day, and try to do the best every day.

‘So I think we’re going to do fantastic things, because this is a fantastic group, fantastic crew. This is a fantastic challenge and I accept and now I have to win my challenge. Make good things and let’s see.’

