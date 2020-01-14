Telegraph Sport uses WyScout, the professional platform for football analysis

Spurs need shiny new players and in Gedson Fernandes will have signed one of the most highly rated young talents in Portuguese football, should he complete an 18-month loan and obligatory transfer fee deal.

Tottenham fans expecting instant, dramatic results may need to curb their enthusiasm though, for while the potential is undoubtedly there, Fernandes is a future prospect yet to establish himself in the Benfica first team.

The 21-year-old Fernandes (not to be confused with Manchester United transfer target Bruno) is a busy box-to-box central midfielder with two caps for Portugal, who has played in the Champions League and has a league winner’s medal from the 2018/19 season.

Spurs’ scouts aren’t concerned that he has only played seven league games this season – five of them off the bench – in addition to the 11 starts and 11 substitute appearances he made last season, or that he has registered zero goals and only two assists in the Portuguese top flight during that time. Perhaps they should be.

If Fernandes is a wonderkid, as is the perception, his development is behind schedule. Players who go on to become world stars, the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, tend to be regular starters by the age of 20, and if Spurs are are to improve and reach the next level, this is the standard of young player they should be striving to bring in.