- Telegraph Sport uses WyScout, the professional platform for football analysis
Spurs need shiny new players and in Gedson Fernandes will have signed one of the most highly rated young talents in Portuguese football, should he complete an 18-month loan and obligatory transfer fee deal.
Tottenham fans expecting instant, dramatic results may need to curb their enthusiasm though, for while the potential is undoubtedly there, Fernandes is a future prospect yet to establish himself in the Benfica first team.
The 21-year-old Fernandes (not to be confused with Manchester United transfer target Bruno) is a busy box-to-box central midfielder with two caps for Portugal, who has played in the Champions League and has a league winner’s medal from the 2018/19 season.
Spurs’ scouts aren’t concerned that he has only played seven league games this season – five of them off the bench – in addition to the 11 starts and 11 substitute appearances he made last season, or that he has registered zero goals and only two assists in the Portuguese top flight during that time. Perhaps they should be.
If Fernandes is a wonderkid, as is the perception, his development is behind schedule. Players who go on to become world stars, the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, tend to be regular starters by the age of 20, and if Spurs are are to improve and reach the next level, this is the standard of young player they should be striving to bring in.
Of course, not everyone needs to progress to this elite level to be a success and there are exceptions — Andres Iniesta didn’t establish himself in the Barcelona first team until 20 and N’Golo Kante didn’t play in the top division until he was 23 — but even those in a lower tier, like ex-Spurs player Mousa Dembele, the line-breaking ball-carrying midfielder the club have missed ever since his departure, had made 154 first team appearances (the majority as a first team starter) by the time he’d turned 21. Christian Eriksen, another top level player, signed for Spurs aged 21 but did so after 163 appearances and 32 goals (all competitions) for Ajax.
Midfielders improve with experience but players who are destined for greatness tend to be on their way there by the time they reach their 20s. Having turned 21 on January 9th this year, Fernandes’ Benfica league record reads: 29 games played (most from the bench), no goals and two assists.
Two goals and five assists in 30 cup and European performances sounds better, and his 40 appearances, seven assists and five goals for Benfica B are certainly relevant, while mitigating circumstances like the manager’s preferred formation and patient development of the player should be taken into consideration too. Plus, certain types of player don’t need to score or assist to be massively important to a team.
But if a player isn’t deemed good enough to make the first team in a Primeira Liga side starring Adel Taraabt, and is available for sale, Spurs have either identified something Benfica haven’t or are betting a lot of money on his rapid development. Is game time and the manager’s trust all he needs to excel?
Where he fits in at Spurs
Jose Mourinho likes players who run and midfielders who are all-rounders, those who help in the final third but rush to support the defence when needed. This is what Fernandes does and why signing the youngster now might be the making of him. With Mourinho able to coach exactly how to play the role and develop his skills without needing to overwrite any bad habits, Fernandes could improve enormously in a short space of time.
In the 4-2-3-1 Mourinho appears to prefer, Fernandes would slot in as one of the midfield two. Moussa Sissoko is another ball-winning, line-breaking midfielder who Fernandes might be expected to replace or offer cover for, with the Portuguese youngster better at shooting from long range and with a greater range of passing, capable of switching play and finding teammates with long diagonals (example below):
Nothing jumps off the page statistically, with tackles, passes and dribbles per game all those of a midfielder with limited game time, but his Wyscout highlight reel shows the type of player Mourinho usually covets in the centre of the pitch, featuring plenty of defensive duels and action in the final third (as shown by the images below). He benefits a team which plays in transition.
Fernandes is tidy on the ball, has quick feet and dances into congested areas before slipping a clever pass out to a teammate in space. This ability to improvise is an invaluable quality in Mourinho’s rigid, attacking play which encourages individuals to create using out-of-box thinking.
A feature of his play which really fits Mourinho-ball is his desire to make runs beyond the last man, as he did to score against Bayern Munich in the 2018/19 season. Below he starts a run from midfield as the ball is shifted forward, moving beyond the Bayern midfield line.
Receiving the ball to feet, he draws a tackle and shifts the pass sideways…
Then sprints to get on the end of the reverse pass, arriving in the box to take a shot.
Fernandes powers the ball into the top corner to score Benfica’s only goal in a 5-1 defeat.
Spurs need more of this type of dynamic running. Next to a deep-lying playmaker like Tanguy Ndombele, or in a three next to Dele Alli or Giovani Lo Celso, Fernandes can cover the absent Moussa Sissoko and better balance the midfield.
Eric Dier seems to have fallen out of favour, Harry Winks is great for ball retention but might not suit the more direct counter-attack style Mourinho prefers, and Sissoko – the midfielder Fernandes is most like – has his moments but isn’t as adept a passer as others.
Sissoko is also injured for three months, meaning Fernandes could slot in immediately but whether he is ready to start for a Mourinho team, or anywhere near good enough to improve a Spurs side which hasn’t won in four games is something we’ll only know from watching him play in his new surroundings.
Spurs need someone ready to win the midfield battle. If Fernandes is not the answer, they’re spending an awful lot of money on a player who hasn’t done much at first team level to suggest he is worth a huge outlay and needs to adapt to a new club, new manager, new league, new country and do so in a highly demanding atmosphere that doesn’t allow for a lot of mistakes. Ryan Sessegnon is another high potential youngster signed for a large fee yet to establish himself as a first team regular.
The dilemma is that the club needs players ready to make a difference immediately if they are to maintain their Champions League status and Premier League points are won on current ability, not potential. Mourinho needs results and reinforcements to achieve them. Although Fernandes represents something of a gamble, with coaching and given time to deliver, he could prove to be an astute signing.