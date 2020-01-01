gedson-fernandes’-agent-in-england-to-hold-transfer-talks-amid-manchester-united-links

Gedson Fernandes’ agents are in England to hold talks about a potential transfer, according to reports in Portugal.

Manchester United have been linked with the talented 20-year-old, who is available this month after falling down the pecking order at Benfica.

Lyon and AC Milan are also tracking Fernandes, but Record claim his agents are currently in England holding a number of meetings with different clubs.

No formal offer has been made for Fernandes and it is not revealed if United are one of the clubs meeting with the midfielder’s team.

Fernandes has a huge release clause, around £85million (€100m), but Benfica are prepared to accept a lower offer as they look to get the youngster off their books.

Benfica would also be open to the prospect of a loan with a view to a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire for reinforcements in the January window and is prioritising the addition of a new forward.

The Portuguese is right-sided midfielder and has played upfront as well as just behind the striker for Benfica.

Fernandes – who is already a fully fledged Portugal international – is thought to be keen on a switch to the Premier League.

United’s need for new faces has been further intensified by another injury to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba’s continued issues with injury.

With the January window now officially open, Solskjaer hinted United could sign two players this month.

‘If we can keep these lot fit and if we can keep on improving, and if you get one addition or two additions, of course that’s going to be competition for places,’ the United boss said.

‘That’s what you’ve got to deal with at this club. ‘I’m always an optimist. I’m a striker by nature and I’ve always been an optimist.

‘I’m optimistic we can keep players fit and if the right ones become available we do have the resources and I do have the backing from the board.

‘But it’s also about getting the right ones. It has to be.

‘There’s no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good.’

