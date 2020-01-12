gchq-warns-not-to-use-windows-7-computers-for-banking-or-email-after-tuesday

GCHQ has warned people not to do internet banking or use emails from computers with Windows 7 from Tuesday, when Microsoft will end support for the software.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the public-facing arm of the cyber spy agency, said that devices still using the operating system after next week will become increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks as the tech giant stops patching weaknesses in its product.

Microsoft announced last year that it would be ceasing technical support for Windows 7 and urged users to upgrade to its Windows 10 system, which costs £120.

It is estimated that there are still more than 440 million people using Windows 7 worldwide, which was first released in 2009.

A spokesperson for the NCSC said: “The NCSC would encourage people to upgrade devices currently running Windows 7, allowing them to continue receiving software updates which help protect their devices.

“We would urge those using the software after the deadline to replace unsupported devices as soon as possible, to move sensitive data to a supported device and not to use them for tasks like accessing bank and other sensitive accounts.

“They should also consider accessing email from a different device.”

The national security agency warned that after Microsoft stopped supporting Windows XP in 2014 that hackers soon started exploiting weaknesses in the system.