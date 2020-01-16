gbbo’s-noel-fielding-‘feels-like-tom-without-jerry’-as-he-breaks-silence-on-co-host-sandi-toksvig-quitting

Noel Fielding has broken his silence on Sandi Toksvig’s exit from the Great British Bake Off tent.

The pair have presented the baking show for the past three years, taking over from Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins when Bake Off moved from BBC One to Channel 4.

And after Sandi’s announcement that she is quitting the show to focus on other work, her tent buddie is feeling rather lost.

Noel, 46, tweeted: ‘I feel like Tom without Jerry ! Mick without a Keef 🙁 gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful times we got to play together in the tent!

‘Double acts are rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel x.’

Noel had grown close with Sandi, 61, over their time as Bake Off hosts, with the duo credited with breathing new (and rather surreal) life into the show with their trademark offbeat humour.

Judge Prue Leith also tweeted about her colleague, writing: ‘I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she’s been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects.

‘We shall be lifelong friends way beyond the tent.’

Channel 4 is now looking for a replacement to join Noel, Prue and Paul Hollywood in the tent for the 11th series of the hit baking show.

Sandi said in a statement: ‘When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

‘As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.

‘Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

‘Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.’





