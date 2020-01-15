gb-hockey’s-alex-danson-bennett-opens-up-about-her-concussion-struggle:-‘you-need-specialist-care-at-the-early-stages-of-a-head-injury’

Alex Danson-Bennett has spoken of her renewed optimism at overcoming her “treatable” post-concussion symptoms since returning to train with Great Britain hockey – but warned athletes navigating the “debilitating” symptoms of a mild traumatic brain injury must receive better support in the early stages of their recovery.

Danson-Bennett was concussed in 2018 after hitting her head on a brick wall in a freak incident while on holiday with her then fiance, Alex Bennett. Since rejoining the Great Britain squad at its Bisham Abbey training base on January 6, the Rio Olympic gold medallist has taken part in high-intensity running and bike sessions, but revealed she was still suffering from post-concussion symptoms, notably headaches.

The 34-year-old has not been included in Great Britain’s squad for their opening Pro-League fixtures against Australia next month as she continues to prioritise her graduated return to full fitness. Central to the 34-year-old’s recovery has been a bespoke graded exercise programme as well as physiotherapy and neuropsychology sessions from Hobbs Rehabilitation, an independent neurologist provider.

“I believe you need specialist care at the early stages of a head injury, which I receive via Hobbs, but it took me a long time to find them,” Danson-Bennett told Telegraph Sport. “Now, it couldn’t be any better. I have physiotherapy every single day. I can see a doctor every week. Everybody here [at Bisham Abbey] knows me and knows my character and that if I could be on the pitch, I’d be there, but not everybody is that fortunate though, which is why it’s important to highlight just how debilitating head injuries can be.”

She continued: “There isn’t one in-patient facility for anyone with mild traumatic brain injuries in the country. I would love for that to change. What part I can play in that at this stage is unknown, but I think that’s something that could be – and should be – something that sports people and people who have gone to work and hit their head at home can all access. Also, the diagnostics is fabulous in this country but, the recovery after… I feel a lot more can be done.”