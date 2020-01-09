Gavin and Stacey f****t slur sees BBC flooded with 900 complaints – but they’re still defending it

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special has received hundreds of complaints from viewers they used the word ft in one of the scenes – although the BBC is still defending it.

Bryn (Rob Brydon) and Nessa (Ruth Jones) took to the karaoke at The Dolphin for their biannual tradition of a singalong – and opted to sing The Pogues’ Christmas classic.

However, when it came to the offensive line where Kirsty declares Shane a ‘cheap lousy ft’ – which has become a divisive topic since the 80s and in terms of acceptable language – the lyric went uncensored.

The BBC confirmed they received 866 complaints from viewers and have since issued a statement defending the use of the word.

They exclaimed that ‘Fairytale of New York is a well-established, much-loved Christmas song which tells the story of a troubled couple in 1940s New York’.

The statement began: ‘The descent of their relationship is reflected in the increasingly abusive and offensive terms they use to address each other; insults which are intended to reflect the language that such characters might have used in that era. The origin of the word includes a definition which describes it as a contemptuous and antiquated word for laziness, and the author of the song has cited this inference behind his inclusion of that line.

‘While the word ‘ft’ is now widely acknowledged as having the potential to offend, the song never suggests or implies that this is, or was ever, an appropriate way to address another person, nor does it link it to homosexuality.’

It continued: ‘Nessa and Bryn were seen singing the original lines and we can assure you there was no intention to offend viewers. We understand that some people will find it offensive in any context but we also recognise that the song is widely played and enjoyed in its original form. Ofcom have previously stated that they feel it is “unlikely that audiences would widely perceive [the song] as a serious attempt to denigrate the homosexual community”. ‘

At the time, fans also rushed to Twitter to complain about the use of the word, with many branding it a ‘homophobic slur’, although Ofcom told Metro.co.uk that they received 11 complaints so far – with more expected to pour in.

During the moment the line was sung, Gavin (Mathew Horne) even acknowledged its potential for offence by doing a cheeky ‘oooh!’ to wife Stacey (Joanna Page).

Many felt it was inappropriate for the show to choose to keep it in – especially considering that they could’ve worked around it if they wanted.

As a result, some were thrown off by the near-perfect reunion special and it put them off enjoying the episode as a whole.

Ahead of the scene airing, Ruth Jones defended the decision and told The Sun it was a ‘different climate’ and said: ‘We have to remain true to the characters, to who they were.

‘Characters in Gavin & Stacey are kind and big-hearted, I believe. So I think no one is going to be intentionally hurtful.

‘But by the same token, they’re not necessarily going to be completely politically correct or be aware of political correctness.’

The song, which is played altered and unaltered across the UK on radio and TV across the Christmas season, has been a long-held source of contention for fans

Gavin and Stacey’s Christmas Special is available on BBC iPlayer and Britbox.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gavin and Stacey’s Christmas Special perfectly set up one last episode – but that should be it

MORE: Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special: 7 questions we have as Nessa, Smithy and the gang return





