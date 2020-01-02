gavin-and-stacey-christmas-special-crowned-most-watched-scripted-series-of-2010s

The Gavin And Stacey Christmas special is now the biggest scripted programme of the past decade – and we’d expect nothing less.

The hit comedy, which made a triumphant comeback nine years after it last aired, has now been viewed by 17.1 million people on catch-up and live when it was originally broadcast.

New figures have shown that only sporting events and the 2010 X Factor final, which saw One Direction compete against Rebecca Ferguson and Matt Cardle, were watched by more people during the last 10 years.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, its also been named the most-watched comedy since Only Fools And Horses in 2002.

We stan.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

This news comes just days after the Gavin And Stacey special was revealed as being watched for the equivalent of 80 years.

Despite its overwhelming success, there’s still no word yet on whether the BBC sitcom will be returning for a series four.

Diehard fans have already launched online petitions to get the ball rolling, but there’s been no confirmation from co-creators Ruth Jones and James Corden.

There’s good news though as Cats actor James told his fellow castmates that the show is definitely on the cards, but only if there’s an appetite for it.

Neil the Baby actor Oscar Hartland, revealed that he’d quizzed the showrunner about a reboot while filming.

‘I asked James Corden and he said it was about what the fans want,’ Oscar explained. ‘He said he doesn’t want people to be like “Oh no, it’s Gavin And Stacey on again”.’

Meanwhile, cast member Larry Lamb has called for a Gavin And Stacey film over a fourth season.

The actor, who plays Mick Shipman in the BBC comedy, revealed that he wants to see the hit series launch on the big screen, and you know what, we’re here for it.

‘To me, I always think the logical thing to do would be to make a film of it,’ Larry admitted.

‘I think the audience in Britain is so ready for it that they would go to the ends of the Earth to go and see a movie of it. I mean, imagine those characters?’

He added to The Mirror: ‘It’s so much larger than life now, it’s a national treasure.’

The Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Larry Lamb calls for Gavin And Stacey movie over series 4

MORE: Will there be a new series of Gavin and Stacey following the Christmas special?





