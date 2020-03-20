Gautam Gulati Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Gautam Gulati born 27 November 1987 (Age: 33 Years, as in 2020) in Delhi, India is an Indian film and TV actor. In 2014, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 8 and emerged as the winner. He started his acting journey with practices at the stage in mandi house Delhi. He started his acting career in television with the Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki where he played the role of Duryodhana.

Gautam Gulati Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife

Gautam Gulati born 27 November 1987 is the son of Anurag Gulati. He has an elder brother named Mohit Gulati (a Businessman). Gulati belongs from Jatt or Khatri Hindu family. Gautam was in a relationship with an Australian

girl, Later they broke up due to some personal issues. While he was in Bigg Boss season 8 house, he came close to Bigg Boss 8 co-contestant Diandra Sores.

Father Name:- Anurag Gulati

Mother Name:- Not Known

Brother Name:- Mohit Gulati

Sister Name:- Not Known

Affairs / Girlfriend:- Diandra Sores

Wife Name:- N/A

Children:- N/A

Career

Gautam studied from Hansraj College, Delhi University and L. S. Raheja School of Architecture. After that started his acting journey with practices at the stage in mandi house Delhi. He started his acting career in television with the Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki where he played the role of Duryodhana. He appeared in the Zee TV serial Kasamh Se, played the role of Varun Sahil Bali. In 2010 he was selected to play a gay character Shaurya Khanna in Star One’s Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

In September 2014, he participated in Bigg Boss season 8 as a celebrity contestant and emerged as the winner. In 2015, Gulati hosted a show named MTV Big F. In 2014, he did two short films- Darpok and Siddhartha- The Buddha. In 2015, he was featured in the music video Teddy Bear along with Kanika Kapoor. In 2020, he hosted the TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Gautam Gulati Television Show / Serial

Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki

Kasamh Se

Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

Diya Aur Baati Hum

Bigg Boss 8

MTV Big F

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Gautam Gulati Movies List

Darpok (2014)

Siddhartha-The Buddha (2014)

Azhar (2016)

Behen Hogi Teri (2017)

Radhe

Gautam Gulati Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Birthday:- 27 November 1987

27 November 1987 Age:- 33 Years (As in 2020)

33 Years (As in 2020) Height:- 173 cm, 5 feet 8 Inch Imdb

173 cm, 5 feet 8 Inch Imdb Weight:- 70 Kg

70 Kg Chest Size:- 42

42 Waist Size:- 28

28 Biceps Size:- 14

14 Net Worth:- $1 Million (Approx, as in 2020)

$1 Million (Approx, as in 2020) Car Collection:- BMW

Gautam Gulati Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio Name Gautam Gulati Nickname Gauti Profession(s) Actor, Model, Host Debut Tv Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki Debut Movie Darpok (2014) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) centimeters– 173 cm

meters– 1.73 m

feet inches– 5 feet 8 Inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 70 Kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Body Measurement 42-28-14 Chest Size 42 Waist Size 28 Biceps Size 14 Personal Life Date of Birth 27 November 1987 Birth Palace Delhi, India Hometown Delhi, India Residence / Address Mumbai, Maharastra, India Nationality Indian Age 33 Years (As in 2020) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Religion Hinduism Hobbies Travelling, Gymming Educational & Qualification School Not Known College/University Hansraj College, Delhi University

L.S. Raheja School of Architecture Qualification Graduation Relationships & More Marital Status Unmarried Affairs / Girlfriend Diandra Sores Family Parents Father– Anurag Gulati

Mother– Not Known Siblings Sister– Not Known

Brother– Mohit Gulati Spouse / Wife N/A Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Actor Salman Khan Favourite Actress Alaia Bhatt Favourite Food Rajma Chawal Favourite Holiday Destination Goa Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection Net worth $1 Million (Approx, as in 2020) Car Collection BMW

Some fact about Gautam Gulati