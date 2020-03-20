Gautam Gulati Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Contents
Introduction
Gautam Gulati born 27 November 1987 (Age: 33 Years, as in 2020) in Delhi, India is an Indian film and TV actor. In 2014, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 8 and emerged as the winner. He started his acting journey with practices at the stage in mandi house Delhi. He started his acting career in television with the Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki where he played the role of Duryodhana.
Gautam Gulati Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife
Gautam Gulati born 27 November 1987 is the son of Anurag Gulati. He has an elder brother named Mohit Gulati (a Businessman). Gulati belongs from Jatt or Khatri Hindu family. Gautam was in a relationship with an Australian
girl, Later they broke up due to some personal issues. While he was in Bigg Boss season 8 house, he came close to Bigg Boss 8 co-contestant Diandra Sores.
- Father Name:- Anurag Gulati
- Mother Name:- Not Known
- Brother Name:- Mohit Gulati
- Sister Name:- Not Known
- Affairs / Girlfriend:- Diandra Sores
- Wife Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Career
Gautam studied from Hansraj College, Delhi University and L. S. Raheja School of Architecture. After that started his acting journey with practices at the stage in mandi house Delhi. He started his acting career in television with the Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki where he played the role of Duryodhana. He appeared in the Zee TV serial Kasamh Se, played the role of Varun Sahil Bali. In 2010 he was selected to play a gay character Shaurya Khanna in Star One’s Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.
In September 2014, he participated in Bigg Boss season 8 as a celebrity contestant and emerged as the winner. In 2015, Gulati hosted a show named MTV Big F. In 2014, he did two short films- Darpok and Siddhartha- The Buddha. In 2015, he was featured in the music video Teddy Bear along with Kanika Kapoor. In 2020, he hosted the TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
Gautam Gulati Television Show / Serial
- Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki
- Kasamh Se
- Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna
- Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani
- Diya Aur Baati Hum
- Bigg Boss 8
- MTV Big F
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded
- Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
Gautam Gulati Movies List
- Darpok (2014)
- Siddhartha-The Buddha (2014)
- Azhar (2016)
- Behen Hogi Teri (2017)
- Radhe
Gautam Gulati Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 27 November 1987
- Age:- 33 Years (As in 2020)
- Height:- 173 cm, 5 feet 8 Inch Imdb
- Weight:- 70 Kg
- Chest Size:- 42
- Waist Size:- 28
- Biceps Size:- 14
- Net Worth:- $1 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
- Car Collection:- BMW
Gautam Gulati Wiki / Biography
Some fact about Gautam Gulati
- Gautam Gulati is the first Indian Tv Male Actor to walk on the Cannes Fillm Festival for his short movie Darpok (2014).
- His success belt has films from Sri Lanka named Sri Siddhartha.
- He is a martial art practicer and exquisite dancer.
- From 2011 to 2014, he played Vikram Rathi in Star Plus’ longest running show Diya Aur Baati Hum.
- He did cameo roles in the Bollywood films Azhar (2016) and Behen Hogi Teri (2017).