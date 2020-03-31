gasbuddy-expert:-‘expect-more-drops’-in-michigan-gas-prices

by: Emily Linnert

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 / 03: 53 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 31, 2020 / 03: 54 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As gas prices continue to fall in

states across the country, they seem to have hit a plateau in West Michigan.

“It does seem like stations have started to slow down their descent, but I still expect more drops coming,” said Patrick DeHaan with gasbuddy.com. “What you could be seeing is stations slowing down, dropping their prices in light of the fact that there’s fewer people driving, to make sure they’re taking in enough revenue compared to the drop in traffic.”