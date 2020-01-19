gary-neville’s-furious-reaction-to-anthony-martial’s-shocking-miss-vs-liverpool

Gary Neville punched his desk at Anfield in disgust after Anthony Martial wasted a glorious opportunity for Manchester United against Liverpool, with his side eventually going 2-0 down to Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders.

The Manchester United legend was commentating on the match alongside Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher and could not hide his frustration as Martial spurned a golden chance.

After some neat link-up play, Martial raced through on goal but shanked his shot high and wide, with just Alisson Becker to beat.

Frustration for @GNev2! 😡 It’s fair to say that Gary Neville wasn’t too impressed after Anthony Martial spurned a glorious chance to draw Manchester United level at Anfield! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SHFApJVOtt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

And Neville, crashed his fist onto the desk in front of him before returning to his commentating duties.

Neville wasn’t alone in being frustrated by Martial’s miss, with former United team-mate Roy Keane claiming it proved the France international isn’t good enough for the club.

‘Martial has come to Man Utd and the big strikers score in the big moments, but his miss [in the second half] sums up is career at Man Utd,’ Kean told Sky Sports.

‘Excellent build-up play, but you have to hit the target. No excuses.

‘The big strikers who are remembered by the supporters hit the target and the back of the net, and that’s why that guy [Martial] is not quite good enough for Man Utd. That moment summed him up.’

Jamie Carragher agreed that Martial should have scored, adding: ‘That’s not just a good chance, that’s a sitter.’

