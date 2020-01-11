gary-neville-heaps-praise-on-incredible-roberto-firmino-after-liverpool-beat-spurs

Gary Neville singled out the ‘incredible’ Roberto Firmino after Liverpool extended their record breaking start to the season with a 1-0 win at Tottenham.

The Brazilian international scored the only goal of the contest in the 37th minute, turning smartly away from Japhet Tanganga and slamming the ball past Paulo Gazzaniga from close range.

Liverpool missed several presentable opportunities to extend their lead and could have been made to pay for the profligacy had both Giovani Lo Celso and Son Heung-min, desputising for Harry Kane through the middle, been more accurate with their finishing late in the second half.

Firmino’s strike partners Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah endured frustrating evening’s, meanwhile, and Neville felt the Brazil international really caught the eye on a rare off day for his fellow forwards.

He said: ‘They’re brilliant to watch. The centre forward Firmino I think any manager in the world would have him as their centre forward in their team.

‘I think he’s absolutely incredible Firmino. He’s just selfless and brilliant.

‘He scores goals, sets things up, they can link off him, he makes all the right runs and is just an outstanding player.’

Liverpool have now won 20 of their first 21 fixtures this season, an English record, and continued their relentless march to the title.

Reacting to setting a new benchmark, manager Jurgen Klopp said: It’s special. To win the number of games, to always be ready to fight, that’s what the boys to.

‘The only thing is that you don’t get anything for best starts. The only thing we’re interested in is what we can get in the summer. This league is so strong. We have to be ready.

‘Our lead is really not interesting. The moment we have so many points that nobody can catch us anymore, that’s when I’ll be interested.’

