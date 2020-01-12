gary-neville-awards-premier-league-title-to-liverpool-after-tottenham-victory

Gary Neville expects ‘outstanding’ Liverpool to end their long wait for a Premier League title after the narrow victory over Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side clinched a 1-0 win over Spurs on Saturday evening to move 16 points clear of second-placed Leicester City with a game in hand.

The victory – which was inspired by a first-half Roberto Firmino goal – saw Liverpool secure their 20th win from 21 league games and put them on course for a first Premier League title for 30 years.

‘It’s a huge win, although they were a little sloppy in the second half,’ Manchester United legend Neville told Sky Sports.

‘They are outstanding, brilliant to watch and doing everything a championship-winning team should be doing. I can’t see anyone stopping them.

‘The records for Klopp are incidental right now. The only thing that matters is lifting the Premier League trophy.

‘I think the lead is unassailable. Klopp will never say it but his team are playing so well and are so in control and they are still growing and getting better.

‘He won’t care if he loses one or two games, he just wants that trophy.

‘When we were asking Pep last year about records, because City have won it before they probably could look to beat their previous title victories but for Liverpool it’s all about getting that first Premier League title.’

Anfield hero Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, declared Liverpool the ‘best team in the world’ following the victory in north London.

‘They look so comfortable in games, with a 1-0 lead they back themselves,’ Carragher added.

‘When Klopp came in it was end-to-end and exciting, they were an exciting team to watch, but now they are the best team to watch.

‘They always do enough in games and in the big games they are at their best, although maybe not today.

‘We knew he was a top manager but I didn’t think this development of the team over several years was possible. To get to this stage they are the best team in the world.’

Next weekend, Premier League leaders Liverpool face rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

