gary-lineker-makes-world-war-iii-joke-about-liverpool-after-us-airstrike

Gary Lineker has made a controversial joke about World War III after fears of mass conflict were sparked by the US assassination of a top Iranian General.

Qasem Soleimani, head of Tehran’s elite Quds Force who spearheaded military operations in the Middle East, was killed in the early hours of Friday morning in a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The US Defence Department said it targeted Soleimani because he ‘was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region’ and accused him of approving the attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

However, Supreme leader Ali Khamenei has threatened that ‘harsh vengeance awaits’ and the UK government has urged ‘all parties to de-escalate’.

Sports broadcaster Gary chose to use humour while discussing the events of this morning in a tweet, writing: ‘Seems @realDonaldTrump is the only man who’s worked out how to stop Liverpool winning the Premier League.’

Liverpool’s victory over Sheffield United means they have a place in history as one of a select group of teams to have gone a year unbeaten in the Premier League.

The team has played 37 games without defeat since losing 2-1 to last season’s eventual champions Manchester City on 3 January 2019.





The implication that the US president ordered the air strike to spur World War III and stop Liverpool winning the league received mixed reactions on social media.

Some found it amusing, with Tunde Abanson writing: ‘yeah you wish…ain’t nothing is going to stop them’.

A Twitter used called Lef also quipped ‘I’m with Trump in that case’, while someone called Andy B wrote: ‘It’s the only way out mate. The only way. We must make the ultimate sacrifice. Our lives. All of us.

‘The new generation that rises will never know a think [sic] about this season.’

However, others thought the joke – which received more than 16,000 likes in an hour, was made in poor taste.

Someone called Mark wrote ‘This would be funnier if it wasn’t so scary’, while Tom Salter commented saying: Sorry Gary, I think this banter was made in poor taste to be made public.

‘I normally like your banter, but at present, it does look like @realDonaldTrump has lost it, and the unfortunate thing is, is that he could be driving for WW3.’

Twitter user Joaquin added: ‘Please don’t make a trashy joke about this because some of us actually have family members currently stationed near Iran.’

Suleimani, who ran Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria, was killed while being driven from Baghdad airport by local allies from the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU).

The phrase ‘World War 3’ began trending on social media after news of his death broke, with several UK and Iran officials warning that the consequences could only be disastrous.

An advisor to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said ‘through his gamble’ Trump has ‘dragged the US into the most dangerous situation in the region’.

Writing on the social media app Telegram, he added: ‘Whoever put his foot beyond the red line should be ready to face its consequences.’

Prominent Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called an anti-US army to arms, tweeting that he was reactivating the army this morning.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani.

‘Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.’

Jeremy Corbyn also released a statement that read: ‘The US assassination of Qasem Soleimani is an extremely serious and dangerous escalation of conflict with global significance.

‘The UK government should urge restraint on the part of both Iran and the US, and stand up to the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the US.’

However, President Trump has celebrated the results of the drone strike by tweeting a picture of the American flag.

The attack potentially marks a turning point in the Middle East and could represent a massive change for American policy toward Iran after months of tensions in which Tehran shot down a US military surveillance drone and seized oil tankers.

The US also has put blame on Iran for a series of attacks targeting tankers, as well as an assault in September on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry that temporarily halved its production.

Tension was created by Mr Trump’s decision in May 2018 to withdraw the US from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which former President Barack Obama arranged.

It is uncertain what legal authority the White House relied on to carry out the attack and the Pentagon has not yet provided evidence to prove that Soleimani was planning new attacks against Americans.