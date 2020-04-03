🔥Gary Lineker expecting Premier League players to 'do the right thing' and take pay cuts during coronavirus pandemic🔥

Gary Lineker “expects” Premier League footballers to do the “right” thing by taking pay cuts during the coronavirus lockdown.​

Lineker criticised former club Tottenham on Wednesday for cutting all wages of non-playing staff by 20 per cent, and putting a number on furlough, as players and coaching staff salaries remain intact.

He wold BBC Radio Four: “It’s the club that has said that the players are going to carry on with their wages, but let’s see how the players react to it … we need to be patient with them.”

Lineker, who has donated two months’ salary to the British Red Cross, remains hopeful of word from Premier League players after seeing top European clubs take significant pay cuts.

“I’ve got no inside information and if, in a week’s time, we are still in the same position then I’ll start to doubt it as well,” he told Sky Sports News.

“But I honestly think we will hear things from players in the next few days.

“We are following the curves of Spain and Italy. In those countries, in the last few days, we’ve seen players take voluntary cuts at the likes of Barcelona and Juventus. We are following in their path.

“I expect, and hope, and think it’s right, that footballers will do their bit.”